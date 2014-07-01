Interest in DIT students Lynx pitch heats up

The annual opportunity for aspiring ad executives and creatives to sell themselves and kick-start a career selling for others beckons. Preparations for the DIT AdGrad 2018 are being finalised with a new twist on the format for the presentation to the ad industry in two weeks’ time. This year’s masters in advertising class will present on Lynx men’s deodorant.

The three student agencies pitching are Ink, Hype Haus and Infinite Tahiti.

No longer a mere pitch, the event is getting an upgrade as a showcase, featuring extensive research, insight, strategy and creativity. This time around, three agency teams made up from the latest MSc in advertising will present a complete marketing communications campaign for Lynx, as Unilever’s men’s personal care brand enters a new phase.

Previous AdGrad briefs have come from such household names as Tayto and Budweiser and charities like Trócaire and Focus Ireland. The students will take on agency roles to answer a deep dive research study, a creative task and a consumer-focused brief. Not only that, it is promised that the competitive element is being ramped up.

DIT’s MSc director Rosie Hand says the teams have already been presenting on their brief responses behind the scenes, battling it out for the chance to take the stage on the day itself. The aim is to ensure that the finest work is showcased. “As ever, it gives students the opportunity to put theory into practice and really show what they can do,” Hand added.

The showcase takes place in DIT Aungier Street on at 5pm on Thursday, June 7.

For full details, go to http://adgrad.ie/

Search #AdGrad18 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.