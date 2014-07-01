BBDO and Rothco winners at Kinsale Sharks

The grand prix was awarded to AMV BBDO London for Bodyform/Libresse’s ‘Blood Normal’ and the agency also won a creative bravery award for the same campaign at the 56th Sharks festival in Kinsale. The Omnicom agency was also voted international network of the year and BBDO New York agency went home with the agency of the year award.

Rothco – Accenture Interactive was voted top Irish agency and its ‘JFK ‘Unsilenced’ won gold.

Best Irish new director and best new international director – which is voted by the festival audience – went to Carol Freeman for ‘The Bird and The Whale’ and Christian Shilling for ‘Kill the Noise’, ‘The Man with a Coin’ and ‘Pomegranate’ respectively. Winners were awarded from Ireland, the UK, US, Canada, Thailand, Germany, France, Belgium and Sweden.

Mother won a creative bravery award for KFC’s ‘FCK’. Gold film awards went to Riff Raff films for Nothing Beats a Londoner and VCCP for Cadbury ‘Beach Huts’ and ‘Coast’. Film craft awarded ten golds to Rothco, Motherland for ‘It’s Just a Phase’, with Nexus, Sonny London, Framestore, MPC, Riff Raff, Blur Films and BBDO New York taking the remainder.

BBDO Dublin won the only gold print award for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin and Disney’s X-Ray Story. Best short film went to Wren Boys, directed by Harry Lighton for Try Hard Films. Best music video was won by Canada for Rosalia’s ‘Malamente’. In design, The Line Animation and Energy BBDO won for ‘Gucci Hallucinations’ and ‘Prescribed to Death’.

Seven golds were awarded for PR and Interactive including Rothco’s ‘JFK Unsilenced’, BETC’s ‘Save our Species’ for Lacoste, AMV BBDO’s ‘Trash Aisles’ for LadBible/Plastic Oceans Foundation. Music and sound golds went to Goldstein for Dementia UK’s ‘Together Again’ and to Factory for John Lewis & Partnership’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

No golds were awarded in digital, but silvers went to makemepulse for Canal+ ‘The Real Voice of Louis XIV’ and BBDO New York for Downtown Records ‘Live Looper’.

Jury president, AMV BBDO’s head of art and creative partner, Rosie Arnold, ensured the usual high standard was adhered to throughout the judging process. Arnold said the breadth of the work entered was exciting. “What’s great about the Sharks are the opportunities for creatives to get recognised in ways that they may not be in other shows,” she added.

To watch the grand prix winner – https://www.amvbbdo.com/en/work/59ee18f8f1e61d0f4c9f09fc

A list of all this year’s winners can be seen here on the Sharks website.

Marketing.ie is a Sharks festival media partner