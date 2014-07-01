Belfast PR firm Jago opens new Dublin office

Jago, the Belfast public relations agency, has opened an office in Dublin. Launched by managing director Shona Jago-Curtis five years ago, the agency was a finalist in the PR consultancy of the year in the most recent Chartered Institute of PR Awards. Jago clients include Autoline Insurance Group, Gilbert-Ash, Tourism NI and Rankin Selection.

Jago-Curtis (pictured above left) said most agency clients’ growth ambitions are well beyond the North of Ireland market. The new Dublin office will allow the business to operate and grow on a wider basis, particularly with exporters in the lead-up to Brexit. Jago’s Dublin office is headed up by Fiona Hanna and is located in Ardiluan Court on St Stephen’s Green.