Bewley’s coffee to-go cups now fully recyclable

As part of their commitment to sustainability, Bewley’s is making it easy for their customers to be environmentally friendly on the go with the launch of 100 per cent recyclable and compostable cups. Bewley’s Grafton Street will lead the way as the first location that will offer the cups and they will then be rolled out to other Bewley’s customers nationwide.

Bewley’s research has shown Irish coffee drinkers look for ways to use more sustainable products, with 65 per cent saying they will happily pay a premium to help the environment. The company recently launched their compostable coffee capsules as most consumers look for ways to become more environmentally conscious in their everyday lives.

The recyclable cups have a liner that breaks down in the recycling process which leaves the paper to be recycled cleanly. The cups and lids will be compatible with recycling bins provided by Key Waste, Thorntons and Panda at home and at work premises. Brown bin-friendly, they are made in Ireland from sustainable paper sources and include a compostable lid.