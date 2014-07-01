Butlers Chocolates flies first class with Emirates

Emirates and Butlers Chocolates have signed a deal to sell the Irish chocolate bar brand on board all flights. The deal will see around 50,000 Butlers chocolate bars a month sold in first class cabins. The airline selected flavours from the Butlers signature solid bar collection, including mixed berries white chocolate and honeycomb crisp milk chocolate.

Butlers Chocolates was launched by the Sorensen family in Dublin’s Lad Lane in 1932. The chocolate brand is now sold in over 30 countries. The business employs over 400 staff in its Clonshaugh head office and factory in north Dublin and in Butlers Chocolate cafés nationwide. Emirates employs Irish pilots and cabin crew based in Dubai.

The Emirates deal follows meetings at Bord Bia’s Marketplace international trade event in Dublin, at which 550 buyers from 50 countries met with local food producers. Butlers joins a line-up of other high-quality Irish brands with which Emirates is already working, including Keogh’s Crisps, Voya, Killowen Yogurt, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Gahan meats.

Emirates has over 160 destinations and has a twice-daily service between Dublin and Dubai.

Pictured are Enda Corneille, Emirates and Mairead Sorensen, Butlers Chocolates