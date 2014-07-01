Canning teams up with Onside as a consultant

Sponsorship consultants Onside has confirmed the appointment of 2017 Hurler of the Year Joe Canning as a senior consultant on its sports advisory panel. The role will see the Galwayman join forces with the sponsorship and research agency run by John Trainor in a bid to uncover new insights around how sports and sponsorships impact businesses.
Trainor said the partnership with Canning kicks off a new expansion for Onside, with a number of high profile sports personalities set to join the panel in the coming months. Canning will work on a number of initiatives with national and international scope and advancing new techniques to test the performance of sports personality marketing campaigns.
Canning will draw on his insight and expertise from his playing career and marketing qualifications to work alongside Onside’s research experts on client projects and studies within sports marketing. Onside has experience in insights, negotiation, activation, measurement and analysis to help brand owners engage best in sponsorships.
John Trainor, Onside and Joe Canning are pictured with RTE sports reporter Joanne Cantwell