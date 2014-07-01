Rosenstock to host Sunday show on Today FM

Mario Rosenstock, creator and star of Gift Grub on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, is to host a new Sunday morning show on Today FM. Mario’s Sunday Roast will be a two-hour mix of chat and music starting at 11am. The move follows Today FM axing The Sunday Business Show and Songs in the Key of Life from its weekend schedule.

Rosenstock is a regular touring entertainer and has just completed his 10th sold out nationwide tour, performing to over 200,000 people across the country. Other changes to Today FM’s Sunday the line up include The Very Best of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show (7am-8am), where listeners can catch up on the week that was.

Alison Curtis extends her Weekend Breakfast show by an hour with a new show time of 8-11am. Ed Smith will extend his Sunday evening alternative music show, Ed’s Songs of Praise, by an hour (7pm-10pm). He has also taken over Louise Duffy’s evening show Lost in Music for the next six months as Duffy heads off on maternity leave.

Declan Pierce replaces Hector O’hEochagain in presenting a three-hour music show on Sunday afternoons. Phil Cawley continues his three-hour show while Kelly-Anne Byrne’s The Beat Goes On also remains in its 10pm timeslot. Hector, who used to present The Sitting Room, will continue his filming work for TG4 this summer.

He will be hired by Today FM as cover for Ian Dempsey.

Sundays on Today FM, from July 8 

The Very Best of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show 7am-8am
Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis 8am -11am
Mario’s Sunday Roast 11am- 1pm
Phil Cawley in the Afternoons 1pm- 4pm
Sundays with Declan Pierce 4pm – 7pm
Ed’s Songs of Praise    7pm-10pm
The Beat Goes On with Kelly Anne Byrne 10pm-12am

 

 

 

 

 

 

