Rothco wins seven Cannes Lions for JFK work

Rothco captured the creative data grand prix for ‘JFK Unsilenced’ for The Times /News UK & Ireland at the Cannes festival. The win marks its seventh Lion, spanning four categories. The campaign used specialized AI tech to create the speech the 35th US president was meant to make in Dallas on the day he was assassinated – The Dallas Trade Mart speech.

The creative data Lions celebrates the interplay of ideas and information, showing how the execution of a campaign was enhanced or driven by the creative use, interpretation, analysis or application of data.

Rothco CEO Patrick Hickey said ‘JFK Unsilenced’ marks data aggregation as an art and science. “In most cases, data sharpens a story; however, in this case, it made it possible to tell it,” Hickey said. “Fifty-five years later, through advanced sound tech, JFK’s unspoken speech captivates a new generation. We’re thrilled to have this work recognized with a grand Prix for its ability to combine data, creativity and technology to deliver human impact.”

The campaign swept the Lions throughout the week, garnering seven awards:

Grand Prix : Creative Data Lions

: Creative Data Lions Gold , Radio & Audio Lions: Innovation – Use of Audio Technology

Silver , Radio & Audio Lions: Sector: Media/Entertainment

, Radio & Audio Lions: Sector: Media/Entertainment Silver: Digital Craft Lions – Technological Achievement

Digital Craft Lions – Technological Achievement Silver: Film Craft – Sound Design

Film Craft – Sound Design Bronze: Radio & Audio Lions – Sound Design

Radio & Audio Lions – Sound Design Bronze: Digital Craft Lions — Music / Sound Design

‘JFK Unsilenced’ film generated more than 4.5K registrations to The Times & The Sunday Times, as well as a 51 million Twitter reach and one billion media impressions globally. Many of The Times’ competitors covered the campaign, including the Guardian, Daily Mail, Sun, Daily Mirror, Washington Post, The Independent and the Evening Standard.

The campaign’s breakthrough audio technique has been adopted by companies around the world to help ALS sufferers rediscover their voice. Over eight weeks, Rothco and The Times/News UK & Ireland and CereProc reviewed 831 JFK speeches and interviews and through a process of sound engineering the world heard The Dallas Trade Mart speech — delivered in JFK’s voice, for the first time.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/PvbdnTIzM4Q