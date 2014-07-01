Clayton Hotels backs Munster schools rugby

Clayton Hotels, part of the Dalata group, is sponsoring Munster rugby school senior and junior cup for the third year in a row. Munster Rugby players Peter O’Mahony, James Cronin and Duncan Williams showed up at a photocall in the Clayton hotel in Cork city to share their top tips on how to prepare ahead of a big game and spoke the need for a good night sleep.
At both schools and provincial level, Clayton Hotels will provide players and fans alike with initiatives to foster up-and-coming rugby talent across the province. At school’s level, the company will provide venues for post-match meals for teams playing in Cork and Limerick, as well as hosting informational events to engage with parents, pupils and schools.
At provincial level, Clayton continues as the official hotel partner to Munster Rugby. The partnership also sees the hotels provide exclusive offers to the supporters club, including pre-match offers on hotel accommodation throughout the 2018/19 season. Members have the chance to sign up to membership of ‘Click on Clayton’ to get €10 off a nightly room charge.
Clayton Hotels has 14 four-star hotels across Ireland, including three in Munster.
James Cronin, Claudia Emmett, group brand manager, Clayton Hotels, Peter O’Mahony, Patrice Lennon, head of sales and marketing, Dalata and Duncan Williams at the launch of Clayton’s sponsorship of Munster schools’ cups. Clayton is Munster Rugby’s hotel partner