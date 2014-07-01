Tourism Ireland targets visitors from Down Under

Tourism Ireland’s 2018 sales mission to Australia and New Zealand kicks off this week. A delegation of 11 Irish tourism companies is taking part in the targeted sales mission to grow tourism from both markets. Irish hoteliers along with those from visitor attractions will meet and sign deals with around 500 Australian and New Zealand tour operators and travel agents.

The delegation will visit Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in Australia before moving on to Auckland in New Zealand. They will also brief local travel editors and bloggers, highlighting why the island of Ireland should be a top choice for holidaymakers from Australasia. The programme includes workshops, presentations, sales calls and networking events.

Visitors to the island of Ireland from Down Under totalled 228,000 last year.