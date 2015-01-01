Comerford teams up with Sparks at AAI

Lisa Comerford has joined Agency Assessments Ireland (AAI) as a consultant to the pitch doctor and agency audits company run by Brian Sparks. Comerford is widely regarded as a highly-qualified and respected marketer who has held a number of senior industry posts with major brand owners such as Coca-Cola, Eircom/Eir and Brown Thomas.

She is a member of the judging panel for Marketing.ie‘s Marketer of the Year award.

Since 1988, AAI has been hired by many of Ireland’s top companies to try and get the best from their communications partners with advice on agency selection, negotiating remuneration and servicing structures, and promoting the relationship to achieve optimum performance. For example, AAI is currently handling An Post’s agency review.

Brian Spark’s CV includes marketing and MD roles at Diageo and McCann Erickson.

Comerford believes the best and most effective creative and PR communications come from strong, open and transparent relationships. On her AAI role, she sees an untapped opportunity for agencies and clients to build greater trust and confidence to get the best outputs. “My initial focus will be on developing the tools and processes,” she added.