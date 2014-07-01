MediaCom retains Sky account after contest

Following a three-way agency competition, Sky has reappointed GroupM’s MediaCom as its media planning and buying agency. The other two agencies in contention were Dentsu Aegis’s Carat and Core’s Zenith. Sky Ireland said the two companies will work together to set high standards for transparency and accountability across the media supply chain.

“The new contract will build on Sky and MediaCom’s existing relationship by bringing the best strategic thinking to Sky’s brand across five European territories; the UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany and Austria,” an official statement on the news added. “MediaCom has been selected for their talent, creative thinking and insights, as well as their commitment to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of Sky’s media spend,” the UK broadcaster added.

Sky began a media buying review last October after significant changes to Sky’s business, the media landscape and the media market since the last UK review in 2004. Prior to the new contract, Sky had been supported in the five reviewed territories by GroupM’s MediaCom and Mindshare, along with DAN’s iProspect. Sky Italia works with MEC and Simple Agency.

MediaCom is due to start working on the Sky accounts from July, a spokesperson confirmed.

Pictures above is a scene from HBO’s Game of Thrones, shown exclusively on Sky Atlantic