Ikea livens up homes with new Ghosts ad

Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA has launched a new campaign for Ireland and the UK, urging consumers to express their personality and style through home interiors. The campaign uses the insight that while for many people in these islands our homes look similar, there is a desire to express ourselves through our interiors and be a ‘maverick with fabric’.

The campaign launch in TV, cinema, print, digital and out of home (OOH), with extra TVC content optimised for social and mobile. The TV ad, Ghosts, will reach its peak with a 60-second film online and in cinemas along with a 60-second and 20-second on TV across Ireland and the UK, while also going live across print, digital and outdoor.

The ad was created by Mother in London and Ikea’s media is handled in Ireland by Vizeum.

Ghosts sees a gang of spooks created out of fabrics gatecrash a dull party hosted by ghosts in white sheets in an equally plain and uninspiring suburban semi-d. The colourful newcomers stand out among the white sheets. They transform the party from a ‘snooze-fest’ to a ‘fiesta of fun’, proving that if you dare to be different, things can get much more interesting.

The music track is Come Baby Come by K7.

Before long, all the ghosts are body-popping, black-flipping and head-banging away. The party comes to an end when the home owners arrive back unexpectedly. The quick thinking colourful ghosts collapse return to bright Ikea textiles, leaving the once boring home filled with beautiful textile furnishings reflecting the personality of the home owners.

A full-length music video has been created for the campaign, with the band Teleman, showcasing the Ikea fabrics. The video is on Youtube and is used on Instagram stories. The campaign is fully supported by a consumer PR campaign and CRM through targeted consumer emails and an online personality test to match with Ikea products.

To watch the Ghosts TV ad, click HERE