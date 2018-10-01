Communicorp rolls out new audio app

Communicorp Media has launched GoLoud™ a free-to-use app featuring all of its radio stations, including Today FM and Newstalk, Irish and international podcasts and a wide selection of mood-based playlists and digital music stations. With a tagline of ‘Podcasts, Radio and Music to your ears’, GoLoud™ is available to download via iOS and Android.

Communicorp chief executive Adrian Serle (above) described GoLoud™ as “a game-changer” for the group, one that sees them placed in the wider audio market. “We’ve some of the best radio content and have now created a single free-to-use app for consumers to access our 16 radio stations, music playlists and most listened-to podcasts,” Serle added.

He said that within the next three years, half of Irish homes are expected to own a smart speaker, 75 per cent of whom will use it to listen to ‘their’ radio station. Consumption habits are changing, as are the choice of audio services available. Research shows that listeners want more digital audio content and they want a service that is easy to access.

GoLoud™ launches with a major radio and digital advertising campaign.