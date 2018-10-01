Marketing Institute launches career framework

The Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) has a new competency framework for the profession aimed at supporting the continued professional development of marketers. The Marketer Pathways Competency Framework follows a talks with the profession, which showed that marketers’ careers are being held back by a poor framework guiding their development.

The framework follows a plea made by Core boss Alan Cox at the MII’s CMO conference for the need for a proper appraisal of professional marketing standards in Ireland.

The research among a cross-section of 50 senior marketers and practitioners, including representatives from Deloitte, LinkedIn, Permanent TSB, Kerry Group and academic input from TU Dublin and the UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School, revealed a need for skilled strategic brand marketers who can lead teams to maximize revenue and profit performance.

Those consulted pointed to an opportunity for marketers to grasp senior leadership positions through exploiting their understanding of markets, consumers, products and positioning – perspectives which are critical for strategic decision-making. Yet the profession has been hampered by its ability to generate a pipeline of highly qualified executives.

Executives with competencies in relation to commercial savviness and financial literacy.

Tom Trainor, chief executive, MII, said marketers’ roles continues to expand and evolve, yet only a small percentage earn corporate leadership roles. The new framework was developed to support businesses in addressing the challenge and in realising the potential of their business. Senior marketing executives must become leading candidates for CEO roles.

MII chief executive Tom Trainor pictured with Core’s Alan Cox