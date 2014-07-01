Core appoints Delany to Mediaworks board

Mediaworks’ Mark Delany has been appointed to the agency’s board of directors. He joined the Core agency as a client director five years ago and previously worked with Vizeum and Mediavest, now known as Spark Foundry. As business director, he is responsible for the development and implementation of media planning for various Mediaworks’ clients.

Delany serves on the agency’s executive management committee, which manages day-to day operations, and is involved in training and development within Mediaworks and Core Learning. His thought leadership articles have been published in print media. Core practices cover data, investment, learning, media, recruitment, research, sponsorship and strategy.

Mediaworks clients include KBC Bank, Liberty Insurance, Lidl, McDonald’s, Maxol and Repak.