Heineken scoops drinks first responsibility mark

Heineken Ireland is the first drinks company in the country to achieve the business working responsibly mark from Business in the Community in recognition of its responsible and sustainable business practices. Audited by the NSAI, the mark is based on ISO 26000 and is the only independently audited standard for CSR and sustainability in Ireland.

Heineken’s achievement comes towards the end of a landmark year in sustainability for the company; a year in which the company was also shortlisted for two Chambers Ireland CSR awards. The Dutch brewer has achieved zero-waste-to-landfill, which translates in layman’s terms as all waste produced by the firm was deemed recoverable and recyclable.

The company achieved its target of a 20 per cent CO2 reduction three years ahead of its 2020 schedule. Continued local investment saw a spend of over €100 million annually in the Irish economy and working with 1,000 Irish suppliers. The company have also committed €450,000 to 50 local causes as part of its ‘Growing with our Communities initiative.

Heineken has continued its commitment to responsible alcohol consumption in Ireland with the launch of its 0.0 non-alcoholic and three per cent Heineken Light. The company committed to Business in the Community Ireland’s low carbon pledge. Pictured are managing director Maarten Schuurman with the Heineken Ireland CSR and corporate affairs team.