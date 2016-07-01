Killane gets role as EBU’s deputy sport director

Glen Killane has been appointed to the new role of deputy director of sport at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). A prominent figure in Ireland’s sport industry, he was most recently managing director of Eir Sport and Eir Television – until his sudden departure – and was responsible for the company’s IPTV platform and new sports channels.

Killane has over 14 years of media and sport experience. He started his career at RTÉ Sport in 1996 and was promoted to deputy editor of sport in 2002, after two years with ITV Sport in London. He became RTÉ’s youngest ever head of sport in 2004 where he was for six years before becoming MD of RTÉ Television, before joining Eir in 2016.

He served as vice chair of the EBU’s of the sport committee and president of the TV committee. He will report into director of sport Stefan Kürten and will lead the roll out of the EBU’s new sport strategy. The changes are part of a reshaping of the EBU’s sports division with the appointment of Franck Choquard as head of content and servicing.

Killane said he he was proud to be joining EBU Sport. “The World Cup in Russia is the most recent example of how public service media and sport are intertwined,” he said, “delivering huge audiences free-to-air and a shared viewer experience that unites the nation. The EBU plays a critical role in sustaining this,” he added.