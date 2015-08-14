Cork, Galway and Dublin get friendly nod

Three Irish cities – Cork, Galway and Dublin – have made it into the world’s top 10 friendliest cities in the annual reader survey of US magazine Condé Nast Traveler. Cork is in third position, Galway is at number five, with Dublin coming in eighth place. Every year, the magazine asks its readers to decide on their favourite cities around the globe.

The world’s friendliest cities are where readers feel most welcome. Comments made about Cork included: “Cork is bursting with cozy pubs and beer gardens, where you can ‘enjoy the outdoors while sharing a table with friendly locals’. Don’t forget to set aside some time to browse the local art galleries and load up on goodies at the English Market.”

Comments about Galway included… “the town itself is so charming, you might find yourself sticking close to the cobblestoned streets and ancient architecture for at least a day or two. Readers were particularly struck by the locals, who ‘instantly make you feel welcomed’.” On Dublin: “Great people, lots of activities, terrific nightlife. What’s not to love?”

The top 10 friendliest cities, according to the 2018 Condé Nast Traveler survey, are:

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Cork Queenstown, New Zealand Galway Puebla, Mexico Adelaide, Australia Dublin Victoria, British Columbia, Canada Chiang Mai, Thailand

To view the results, click here