Deadline looms for PRII diploma course

Applications for this year’s diploma course in PR studies organised by the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) close this Friday, September 21st. PRII chief executive Martina Byrne (pictured) said that late registrations will only be accepted on a case-by-case basis. The course is widely regarded as the foremost qualifications in PR in Ireland.

Delivered in-house by a faculty of experienced trainers and practitioners, the diploma is the only such course accredited by the PRII. It is the foundation for membership of the professional body for PR and communications and the bedrock of a successful career in the profession. Course participants benefit from free student membership of the PRII.