Netflix coming to Sky Q with new UOD pack

From November, Netflix is coming to Sky Q and with it a new Sky subscription pack. Sky claims that Ultimate On Demand (UOD) will be the UK and Ireland’s biggest on demand TV service, bringing together for the first time Sky box sets, which boasts 400 top British and American series and the full Netflix global entertainment streaming service.

Subscribers will be able to access Sky original productions such as Patrick Melrose, Tin Star, starring Tim Roth (pictured), and US hits like HBO’s Game of Thrones and Showtime’s Billions, alongside Netflix’s original dramas, films, comedies and documentaries, which include The Crown, Stranger Things, Making a Murderer and Queer Eye.

Recommendations for Sky and Netflix shows will share the spotlight on Sky Q’s homepage. UOD will be €16 a month for all new and existing customers alongside their Sky Q subscription. Existing Sky Q customers with Netflix will be able to move their account to the new pack or sign in to the Netflix app on Sky Q using their existing Netflix account.

Customers with a Sky Q entertainment sub will get Netflix’s Standard plan (HD 2 streams) and Sky Box Sets in HD as part of UOD. Customers with Sky Q’s premium subscription, Sky Q Multiscreen (multi-room viewing and Ultra HD), can sign up to Netflix’s Premium plan (Ultra HD, 4 streams) – over 2,000 hours of ultra HD content across Sky and Netflix.

Customers can pre-register their interest in the UOD pack at sky.com/netflix