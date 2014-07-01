20 Questions – Ian Doherty, Bonfire

Ian Doherty is a copywriter by trade and a managing partner of Bonfire. Before launching the agency with Sean Hynes in 2005, he held a number of senior creative positions, including creative director of Y&Rm(formerly Hunter Red Cell) and creative director of Saatchi & Saatchi Ireland, an agency he had previously worked with in London. Before that, he was a senior writer at Owens DDB for almost 10 years.

01 When are you happiest?

Restoring a Bentwood chair

02 Apart from loved ones, what’s your most treasured possession?

I have a 60’s Omega watch I wouldn’t like to lose

03 Your social media platform of choice?

Starting to enjoy Instagram, but Facebook and Twitter for the everyday

04 The worst job you’ve ever done?

First paid employment, a Saturday morning job shelling prawns.

You get a lot of cooked prawns in a fish box

05 What ambitions do you still have?

I’d like to write and possibly direct a short movie

06 Favourite writers?

Just finshed Paul Howard’s excellent I Read the News Today, Oh Boy

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

The original 1947 Miracle on 34th Street

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That I’m naturally grey haired

09 What keeps you awake at night?

New York Times updates on my phone. Always forgetting to switch them off

10 Which words do you overuse?

“Really?”

11 Favourite ad?

So many. My favourite would still be Gai Griffin and Gerry McCloskey’s ‘You’re Home’ for Aer Lingus from the late 80’s. A remarkable piece of work for its time

12 Favourite gadget?

Fitbit

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

Garmin Sat Nav. I don’t know where to start… literally

14 What living person do you most admire?

Without a doubt, my mum

15 Most embarrassing experience?

Many years ago, turning up to DJ without my records

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

The atmosphere my family can create around a table

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Proposing a long copy press campaign

18 What would your younger self think of you today?

“Really?”

19 If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?

A very lucky 10

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

Neven Maguire’s truly wonderful tasting menu, including wine selection of course. Failing that, sausage, mash and onion gravy

ian.doherty@bonfire.ie