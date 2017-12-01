Electric Ireland backs Newstalk business show

Electric Ireland is to sponsor Newstalk’s flagship weekend business show, Down to Business, presented by Insomnia founder Bobby Kerr, for an undisclosed sum. The sponsorship deal will run for six months. Down to Business airs on Newstalk every Saturday between 10am and midday. The show was previously sponsored by DCC’s Flogas brand.
Virgin Media Solutions has confirmed that Quote Devil home insurance have renewed its support for Virgin TV’s weather forecasts in “another multi-year deal”. Quote Devil gives prices on life, car, home, pet, motor breakdown, business, travel and mortgage protection, along with cover for convicted drivers and young drivers, all underwritten by Zurich.
Ronseal has signed up to Guinness Pro14 Rugby as home and DIY partner. The deal will see the brand name appear on the collars of match official kits over the next two seasons. The Ronseal name will adorn the big screens in the stadia during TMO decisions. The famous wood preservative will also sponsor the tournament’s tackle machine award.
Pictured are Down to Business presenter Bobby Kerr and Electric Ireland’s Tony Dunlea