Nissan Revolution big winner at Adfx 2018

Video link: https://vimeo.com/212592701

The Nissan Revolution campaign earned In the Company of Huskies and Core’s Spark Foundry the grand prix award at the IAPI Adfx 2018. The campaign also won gold in both the new launch and automotive categories. Other gold winners were Rothco for the Defence Forces in the small budget category and Chemistry for Lidl’s Ladies Gaelic football ads.

BBDO Dublin’s work for the Blood Transfusion Service’s ‘Donor See, Donor Do’ and Grey London and Wavemaker for Vodafone’s ‘Tin Man Gets a Heart’ with the inimitable Piggy Sue were other gold winners on the night. Boys + Girls and MediaCom won two silvers for Akzo Nobel and its Dulux Weathershield ‘Invincible’ ad with seasoned swimmers taking to the sea.

Chemistry’s Lidl ‘The Basket That Grew Up To Be a Trolley’ won silver in retail and fashion. Other silver winners were Boys + Girls/Vizeum for Energia and its ‘Clever Human Get Great Results’ campaign and OwensDDB and PHD for The Irish Times. Bronze went to Rothco/Vizeum for Eir Mobile, Chemistry for Lidl and Rothco for Aer Lingus.

To view the Vodafone ad, click on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2b_2-8GYyQ

To view VHI – Restoring Balance in the Healthcare Market, go to https://vimeo.com/263474719/870489634b

2018 IAPI Adfx judging panel

Gervaise Slowey, chair

Merry Baskin, founder, Baskin Shark

Fran Cassidy, founder, Cassidy Media Partnership

Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research

Andy Crawford, founder, Hellfire Brand Club

Mark Earls, author and Consultant, Herdmeister

Lorna Hawtin, disruption director, TBWA Manchester

Helen King, director of consumer insight, Bord Bia

Sera Miller, founder, The Fawnbrake Collective

Nick Milne, head of insight, Samsung Europe

For a full list of Adfx 2018 winners and their case studies, visit www.adfx.ie