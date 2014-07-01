Entries invited for 2018 Love Irish Food awards

Love Irish Food have launched its annual brand development award. To date, and including this year’s award investment of €75,000 in ad space across Exterion Media’s retail portfolio, Love Irish Food has given €1 million in media and creative content to support Irish brands. Last year’s award winner was East Coast Bakehouse’s Alison Cowzer.

The out of home (OOH) campaign will run nationally for two weeks and includes print production and digital animation. Additionally, Owens DDB will provide the winner with up to a €10,000 creative bursary to create and develop the outdoor campaign. Love Irish Food member brands support over 15,000 jobs in the Irish food industry.

To enter, brands must register at http://www.loveirishfood.ie before Friday, September 28.

Once registered, the second phase involves a completed submission to be submitted by 5.30pm on Friday, November 2. The judges comprise Kieran Rumley, executive director, Love Irish Food; Antoinette O’Callaghan, marketing manager, Exterion Media and Barry Dooley, chief executive, Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI).

A shortlist of entrants will be interviewed and the winner will be announced on November 26.

Pictured are Antoinette O’Callaghan, Barry Dooley and Kieran Rumley