New Dublin-Lisbon daily flights next year

Portuguese airline TAP is to launch a new double daily service between Dublin and Lisbon from next April. The new route will bring additional choice for passengers travelling between Dublin and Lisbon and will also offer convenient onward connectivity to South America and other locations via TAP’s global network.



Lisbon, pictured above, is one of Europe’s most popular city break destinations, with a historic city centre, cool nightlife and 290 days of sunshine per year. Dublin-Lisbon is already a strong market for Dublin Airport with about 276,000 passengers taking flights between two capital cities in the 12 months to the end of June.

“We’re delighted to welcome TAP back to Dublin Airport after an absence of over a decade,” Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison said. TAP chief executive, Antonoaldo Neves, said the new Dublin service was part of an expansion programme that the airline has been going through in recent years.

DAA reports a strong market for onward connections to South America from Dublin Airport. Ireland has a significant Brazilian community with the 2016 census showing over 10,000 Brazilians live here. Last year, about 152,000 people travelled from Dublin on connecting flights to destinations served by the TAP network.