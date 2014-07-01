Škoda ads warn about heat danger posed to dogs

“Never leave your dog in a hot car.” That’s the message from a new Škoda campaign created by Boys+Girls and media agency PHD. A car heats up like an oven and, in exceptional hot conditions such as those we’re experiencing now, can kill a dog in just 15 minutes. So, the advice to dog owners is simple – never leave your dog in a hot car.

It is the premise behind a new pet safety campaign now live across print, radio and social. The new campaign addresses one of the under-reported aspects of the intense heat – the dangers posed to dogs. Even if it’s 22°c outside, inside a car can reach up to 47°c within an hour. Dogs are unable to perspire like humans, they keep cool orally.

Laurence O’Byrne, creative director, Boys+Girls, said advertising at its best is when it helps to change behaviour and that is what a campaign like this has the power to do. “As a dog-loving country we’re not used to the current levels of intense heat, so we need to be aware of its impact our beloved pets and react accordingly,” O’Byrne added.

