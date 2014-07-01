Filming starts for Huberman’s new RTÉ comedy

RTÉ’s new comedy Finding Joy, written by and starring Amy Huberman, is now in production. The six-part series, produced by Treasure Entertainment, is being shot in Dublin. It follows a 34-year-old single woman, Joy, after a painful breakup who looks for happiness in all the wrong places. Aisling Bea, Laura Whitmore and Lochlann O’Mearain co-star.

The series is being produced by Rob Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan, directed by Kieron J Walsh (JumpThe Savage Eye) and director of photography is Cathal Watters (Peaky Blinders). RTÉ is co-producing with Acorn TV, which it worked with on such dramas as Striking Out and Acceptable Risk. Acorn will distribution the comedy in the US.

 

About Michael Cullen

View all posts by Michael Cullen
Privacy Policy | Cookies Policy