Good4U shows how being small pays off big time

Last Thursday night saw the showcasing of national and international brands at the Marketing Institute’s All Ireland Marketing (AIM) awards. Good4U was chosen as the winner of the small business marketing award. The Sligo company showcased the campaign around new healthy snacks which were recently rolled out across eight European markets.

Good4U launched new pack designs and used influencers such as Pippa O’Connor and Rosie Connolly. Commenting on the AIMs win, Good4U’s sales and marketing director Laura O’Sullivan said the company aspires to be the world’s most loved and trusted health food brand. Winning the award helps the company get closer to making the dream a reality.

Good4U has also been the snack sponsor of Connacht Rugby in recent years.

Pictured at the AIMS with Mark Doyle from category sponsor AIB from Good4U are Chris McGuirin, Laura O’Sullivan, Claire Hennessy, Michelle Butler and Nick Devaney