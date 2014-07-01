Gordon to step down at Glanbia Foods

Colin Gordon is to leave his role as CEO of Glanbia Consumer Foods (GCF) to embark on a new direction in his career. Gordon has 33 years experience working in FMCG and played a pivotal role in developing Glanbia brands such as Avonmore milk and Kilmeaden cheese. He joined Glanbia in 2005 from C&C where he worked on Bulmers Cider and Club Orange.

He founded and chaired for five years Bord Bia’s Brand Forum. He is a board member of Bord Bia’s consumer foods board. He chairs IBEC’s FDI (Food Drink Ireland) and was vice chair of the 10 year strategic review of prepared consumer foods. He has served on food advisory groups and is a non-executive board member of Concern.

He started in marketing with tobacco company John Player and has a primary degree from TCD and a masters from UCD. GCF has used Irish International, now BBDO Dublin, for its creative work and Carat for its media.