Graham Taylor bids fond farewell to adland

Havas Media Ireland chief executive Graham Taylor is leaving the advertising business having started his own media agency 35 years ago. Taylor’s departure follows Gareth Fitzpatrick’s appointment to head up a new management team at Havas in January. The change was made in the context of Taylor moving away from the day-to-day running of the business.

In a letter to suppliers, Taylor said that with Fitzpatrick and his team in place he felt it was the right time to step down as CEO and retire from the business. Having started GT Media in 1983, it has been a long and winding road with many twists and turns and he said he was immensely proud of what that been achieved during the agency’s 35 years.

“I leave with no regrets,” Taylor said, “having dedicated my career to building a great business, forging so many lasting relationships and making lifelong friends along the way. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for making the journey so enjoyable.” He plans to take some time out before deciding on what his life’s next chapter might be.

“There will be some new ideas and schemes to keep me busy,” Taylor added. His career started at Wilson Hartnell in 1974. He later took up other media roles at McConnells, Bell and the Marcom group’s Phoenix and Janus agencies. Since 2012, GT Media worked with Havas on a non-equity basis before agreeing a joint shareholding deal in 2013.

Havas Media recorded turnover of €17.8 million last year, an increase of €5.4m on 2016. Pre-tax profits were up from €231,000 to €318,299. Clients include Aga, Axa, CityJet, Colourtrend, Emirates, FAI, Kenco, Nando’s, Nordmende, TG4 and Sunday World. A keen sports fan, Taylor will now have more time to follow his beloved Tottenham Hotspur.