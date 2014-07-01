Winners of summer sponsorships to be revealed

The Marketing Institute has teamed up with John Trainor’s Onside sponsorship agency to host a breakfast seminar along the lines of Who Won the Summer of Sponsorship? in the Aviva Stadium next Tuesday. A panel of experts will discuss the topic. RTE group head of sport Declan McBennett will speak about sports rights inflation and how brand owners can strike a balance between revenue and exposure for the audience, fans and commercial interests.
RTE sports presenter Darragh Moloney will be the MC.
The line-up of experts includes Gemma Bell, sponsorship manager, Bank of Ireland; Kevin Quinn, head of commercial and marketing, Leinster Rugby; Alan Milton, director of communications, GAA; Charles Coyle, general manager, Tayto Park; Paul Tighe, head of corporate marketing, Softco and Deirdre Ashe, director of customer and marketing, Liberty Insurance. Special guest will be Irish record holder for the 400m hurdles Thomas Barr.
Tickets for MII members and corporate partners are €30 and for non-members €50.
For tickets, go to https://mii.ie/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1136048&group=