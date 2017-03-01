Today FM duo partners with Pieta House charity

Today FM has agreed a partnership with suicide support group Pieta House. The charity will sponsor the health and wellness segment, ‘Mind Yourself Now’ on the Dermot & Dave show, in the lead up to FeelGood Week from October 20. The initiative is aimed at helping people #FindtheFeeling through wellness, mindfulness, active, social and fun events.

Pieta House wants people to get together with family, friends or workmates to organise a FeelGood event. It can be anything from yoga sessions, a book club get together or a hike along the Wild Atlantic Way. It could even be a reunion lunch with some old friends. Dermot & Dave have come up with their own fundraiser involving their radio show listeners.

The lads will host a lunch-time comedy gig at The Sugar Club next Thursday. Comedians Danny O’Brien and Damian Clarke will also take part. People who work the club are asked to pop in over their lunchtime, enjoy a laugh and raise funds for Pieta House. The charity’s CEO, Brian Higgins, won Marketer of the Year for Darkness into Light.

Pieta House provides a free therapeutic service for people self-harming or in acute stages of suicide and distress and those bereaved by suicide. Employing over 240 therapists, across 15 centres, Pieta House has supported over 50,000 people since its inception. The helpline, 1800 247 247, is available 24/7 and people can text ‘HELP’ to 51444.

Tickets are free and can be booked at https://www.todayfm.com/pietahouse