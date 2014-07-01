Grant Thornton flies with airport’s fast track

Dublin Airport has entered into a three-year deal with Grant Thornton professional services firm to sponsor the airport’s fast track lane. It is said to be one of the first sponsorships of an airport fast track lane worldwide. As and from this week, the airport’s facility in both T1 and T2 will be branded as ‘Fast Track at Dublin Airport’ with Grant Thornton.
The fast track lane at security screening allows departing passengers to clear security in less than 10 minutes. About 80,000 passengers travel through the airport daily. Almost 750,000 passengers used the fast track service last year.
Grant Thornton provides tax, audit and advisory services to clients. Since 2012, the firm claims to have grown its turnover by more than 130 per cent to €110 million and its team of 30 partners and 375 staff increased to 48 and around 1,200 respectively. Dublin Airport says it supports 117,300 jobs and contributes €8.3 billion to the economy.
Dublin Airport will welcome 14 new routes and services comprising five long-haul and nine short-haul destinations starting this summer. New long-haul services include Dublin Airport’s first ever direct routes to the Asia-Pacific region with Cathay Pacific flying to Hong Kong and Hainan Airlines flying to Beijing – both starting in June.
More than six million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first quarter of this year, representing a four per cent increase, or an extra 248,500 passengers, compared to the same period last year. This summer Dublin Airport will have flights to 195 destinations in 42 countries, operated by 56 airlines.
Pictured above are Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison and Grant Thornton managing partner Michael McAteer