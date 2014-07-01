Group Think have big plans for Irish strategists

Group Think, the community for strategists and agency planners, is setting up in Dublin. The body was launched in London in 2016 by James Lees, Arthur Perez and Conor Barry in a bid to combat adland’s dwindling training budgets and help strategists widen their skills. Group Think aims to create a community for Irish strategists now and into the future.

BBDO planner Rachel O’Donovan and ex-Core strategist Thomas Geoghegan are co-founders.

“For what is a small, specialist profession you’d think we’d talk more, share more, learn from each other more – but we don’t,” O’Donovan said. “Unlike similarly sized strategy hubs like Amsterdam where strategists meet up regularly, there’s no ‘third space’ in Dublin where this can happen.” Geoghegan said they plan to get “interesting folk” to share their perspectives and blow people’s minds away. “No nametags, no €€€ events, no sermons,” he added.

To launch Group Think in Dublin, the first monthly Planner Pints will be held in Probus Wines this Thursday. In-keeping with the Group Think philosophy, everyone is welcome to come celebrate and meet other strategists over a few drinks. The second event, a Q&A with Mark Pollard of Mighty Jungle in New York, will be on Thursday, September 20.

To attend, simply sign up at http://www.group-think.co.uk/dublin/become-a-member wait for the email and RSVP. It couldn’t be easier, but places are limited, so be quick.