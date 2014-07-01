iBelieve’s Audio One to sell AdWave

Lee Thompson’s i-Believe is to partner with AdsWizz to power its new AudioOne audio service in Ireland. The deal will see i-Believe sell inventory from local publishers, podcasters and AdWave. AdsWizz powers the service by targeting audiences by location, age, gender or contextual and also behavioural segmentation.

AudioOne reaches over a million Irish listeners of digital audio content every month.

“AudioOne is the largest digital audio marketplace in Ireland,” Thompson said. “Our ability to sell AdWave inventory provides us with exclusive access to the best in digital audio content. Advertisers can target premium, brand safe audio content in an environment which is intimate, personal and clutter free,” he added.

i-Believe works with publishers and platforms to bring online audiences and advertising tech to market in Ireland. The AdWave deal provide i-Believe with access to brands like the BBC, Guardian, FT, The Economist, TalkSport, Bauer, TuneIn and Deezer. The list is mingled with local inventory supply with the likes of Red FM, Nova and Galway Bay.

Headquartered in San Mateo in California, AdsWizz powers music platforms, podcasts and broadcasting groups worldwide with a digital audio software suite of solutions that connect audio publishers to advertisers. AdsWizz’s IT hub is based in Bucharest in Romania and the company currently trades in 39 markets around the world.