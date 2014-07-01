INM to host tech security seminar in RDS

Independent News & Media will hold a seminar on IT security by discussing issues relating to risk awareness, privacy and the recently introduced GDPR at the third annual Dublin Information Sec 2018 in the RDS Concert Hall on Monday, October 15. The keynote speaker is Mikko Hypponen, an international expert on computer security and online privacy.

Hypponen is credited with tracking down the authors of the first PC virus and is chief research officer at cyber security company F-Secure. Cliona Carroll, sponsorship and events manager, INM, said they were delighted to have OneTrust, a global leader in privacy management and marketing compliance software, as the event’s first gold sponsor.

Other speakers at Dublin Information Sec 2018 include:

Rahim Jina, chief operating officer and co-founder of Edgescan

Debbie Power, IoT Vodafone Ireland

Michael Gubbins, head of Garda Cyber Crime Unit

Kevin Kiley, vice president of sales and business development, OneTrust

Bill Buchanan, professor in the School of Computing at Edinburgh Napier University

Dr Ciarán McMahon, director of the Institute of Cyber Security and academic psychologist

Maria Farrell, writer and tech policy consultant, who has worked for ICANN, the World Bank, the International Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and the Law Society of England and Wales

Brian Honan, CEO, BH Consulting, cyber security consultant

Sharon O’Reilly, GRC/GDPR consultant with IT Governance

Daragh O’Brien, founder, Castlebridge, specialist in information trust

James Chappell, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Digital Shadows

INM technology editor Adrian Weckler (pictured) will chair the seminar.