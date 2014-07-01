SMS top mobile channel for in-store promos

Despite there being more sophisticated ways to interact with brands, for most shoppers, SMS remains the preferred mobile channel for entering in-store competitions, the latest Return2Sender survey on mobile marketing trends indicates. The B&A study shows that while shoppers aged 25-35 are heavy social media users, they still use SMS most often.

Return2Sender’s Donald Douglas (above) says shoppers like SMS for its ease of use in-store. For brands, SMS is seen as being quick and easy to set up and manage, accountable and in-expensive to run. The research confirmed that competitions are efficient at intercepting and engaging shoppers, with 72 per cent of respondents entering competitions in-store.

Although SMS remains a safe bet for brands, there is still un-tapped potential for brands targeting younger shoppers to explore other technologies like messaging apps, Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, RCS, NFC and also augmented reality (AR). These technologies have a big role to play in terms of category differentiation and strengthening brand image.

The research also reveals:

62% of all respondents claim to enter in-store promotions

Those who enter in-store competitions are predominantly female and in the under 50 age group.

Texting into competitions is the number one preference for entering in-store competitions

Entering by placing written entry into a competition box is the surprising second placed preference in second place

Entering by Facebook was the third most favoured means of entry

Females are more likely than male shoppers to enter in-store promotions

Location of Shoppers

Entering via Instagram and Snapchat were only the 8 th and 9 th placed preference

and 9 placed preference Age divide exists however as younger consumers (25-34s) claim highest preference for entering in store competitions by texting via mobile phone, while those aged 50+ show a preference for posting entry in a competition box in-store.

Douglas founded Return2Sender in 2001. It specialises in app development and marketing and in deploying mobile promotions at scale using its the M-Promote platform. Clients include Diageo, Bank of Ireland, Coca-Cola Hellenic, Guns or Knives, Goosebump, Vodafone Ireland, Cavan County Council, Tallaght Hospital and The Doyle Collection.

To obtain a copy of the research visit www.Return2Sender.ie/mobile-promotions