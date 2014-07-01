Irish dancers on a high at London’s Shard

Kicking off the St Patrick’s celebrations in London in style, Tourism Ireland arranged for a troupe of Irish dancers to ascend The Shard, to perform Europe’s highest Irish dance. A spectacle not to be missed, the dancers will return on St Patrick’s Day, with performances throughout the afternoon. Anyone with the name Patrick, Patricia or Pádraig will gain free entry to The View from The Shard. To view the dancers in action, click here.

Tower 42, the third-tallest skyscraper in the City of London, is set to display the world’s largest digital green shamrock, visible across the city throughout the Mayor’s three-day festival. Tourism Ireland’s 2018 Global Greening is underway and includes locations across Great Britain lighting up green to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick.

A new ‘Greening’ is ‘Hope’, the Blue Whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling at the Natural History Museum. Discovered in Wexford in 1891, the 4.5-tonne mega skeleton has centre stage at the museum. Other London landmarks taking part in Global Greening include the London Eye, Selfridges, the fountains in Trafalgar Square and Nelson’s Column.