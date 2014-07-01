Irish Independent Park to host U20s in 6 Nations

Irish Independent Park is to host two U20s 6 Nations home matches in the coming championship. It will be the first time 6 Nations rugby will be played at the Cork ground as the Ireland U20s’ two 2019 6 Nations home fixtures have been confirmed. Noel McNamara’s side will first host England in Irish Independent Park in the championship’s opening weekend.
They will later welcome France to Irish Independent Park in round four of the competition. It will be the first time the province hosts a 6 Nations tournament at any level with the recent pitch installation at Irish Independent Park being a factor in securing the fixtures. Dates and kick-off times for all the U20s 6 Nations fixtures will be confirmed in due course.
Pictured are John Hodnett, Sean French and Jonathan Wren; ©Inpho/Tommy Dickson