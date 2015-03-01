Fanning to help judge Ultimate Marketer award

UCD marketing communications and branding lecturer John Fanning is one of three new judges who will help select the winner of the Ultimate Marketer award, a special industry prize to mark the 25th anniversary of the Marketer of the Year. Fanning is joined by marketers Michelle Spillane (centre) of Paddy Power Betfair and Annette Ni Dhathlaoi.

The three new judges replace John Concannon, Global Ireland; Paul Farrell, Virgin Media and Niall O’Grady, 123.ie, who stepped aside from the judging process following their nomination for the award. They are joined by a number of Ireland’s best known marketers. The deadline for nominating candidates for the Ultimate Marketer is 5pm on Wednesday, September 26.

Our expert panel of judges is chaired by Dr Damien McLoughlin, professor of marketing at the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School in Blackrock, Co Dublin. The other judges are Adam Bacon, VHI; Loretta Dignam, consultant; Kevin Donnelly, Britvic Ireland; Ruth Guy, Irish Heart Foundation; John Noonan, Flahavan’s and Geraldine O’Leary, RTÉ.

Already, some of Ireland’s best known marketers are in the running.

We’re looking for someone…

– Who is a career marketer with a proven track record. Their accomplishments could embrace several brands.

– Who has through exceptional strategic direction, innovation, and impactful communications, achieved outstanding brand and business success.

– Who has contributed to the marketing industry.

– Who has led, motivated and inspired teams.

The person’s accomplishments could well embrace several brands. It might be you, or you might be working with that person now. It could be a previous leader who particularly inspired you. We don’t need a long submission, but we would love you to outline in a few paragraphs why you are recommending them for the judges’ consideration.

Again, the closing date for nominations is 5pm on Wednesday, September 26.

To nominate Ireland’s Ultimate Marketer, just click on…

https://marketing.ie/about-us/marketer-of-the-year-awards/