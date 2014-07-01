Javelin copywriter Tiffany Rose wins Young Sharks

Javelin junior copywriter Tiffany Rose, 23, is the winner of the Young Sharks creative advertising competition for her radio script ‘Sorry’, which was judged to be the winner by BBDO Dublin’s Jean Donovan. The entry beat some tough competition from over 100 entries to win herself and a colleague an all-expenses paid trip to next month’s Sharks in Kinsale.

Noel Storey’s Beacon Studios recorded Tiffany’s script and brought it to radio life. Actors Mikel Murfi and Amelia Crowley voiced the ad. Credit is also due to talent agency Lorraine Brennan Management. The two runners-up teams were Kerry Donnelly/Zoe Davies and Robyn Frost/Henry Foenander. Marketing.ie is the Shark festival’s media partner.

Tiffany Rose’s ‘Sorry’ radio ad can be heard here