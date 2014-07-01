Kantar Media adds Yellow News monitoring

Media monitoring agency Kantar Media has launched Yellow News, a new service for clients in Ireland. Yellow News, currently used by 2,000 firms worldwide, will allow clients to identify what journalists, influencers and consumers are saying about their brand in real time across all channels and to evaluate communications performance within a fixed budget.

The service provides clients with a 12-month fixed fee service that includes both unlimited keyword searches and volume of coverage. Clients are promised insight on their brand reputation and a platform to assess communication strategy across all media channels and social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and over 20,000 influential blogs and fora.

Eimear Faughnan (left), managing director, Kantar Media Ireland (KMI), said Yellow News provides clients with a single fixed-cost model and peace of mind with budget certainty. KMI was at the centre of a dispute among members of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) last year amid criticism of the quality of the monitoring service provided.

Following KMI’s purchase of Newaccess, thereby creating a dominance in the media monitoring market, a number of PR firms moved their accounts and new agencies were launched.