Lidl signs up to Moncrieff slot on Newstalk

Newstalk has signed up Lidl as sponsor of the ‘Movies & Booze’ slot on Moncrieff in a six month deal for an undisclosed sum. The deal allows Lidl to avail of weekly brand mentions and experiential tasting experiences with customers at monthly roadshows allowing Moncrieff listeners to sample Lidl wines. Moncrieff airs weekdays on Newstalk from 2pm to 4pm.
The German discounter plans to expand its range of quality wines by 50 per cent by launching a selection of New World wines to meet growing consumer demand. Pictured are Ross McDonnell, sponsorship manager, Media Central; Jay Wilson, sponsorship manager, Lidl; Sean Moncrieff and Colm Roche, senior client manager, Core Sponsorship.
