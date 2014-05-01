Sky and BT agree new distribution deal

Sky and BT have expanded their content cross-supply deal with Sky becoming BT’s sole distribution partner in Ireland. Sky customers will have their choice of the best sports on Sky Sports and BT Sport all through a single Sky TV subscription, including Premier League games, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Heineken Champions Cup rugby.

Eir is expected to seek talks with Sky to keep BT Sport on its platform.

The new Sky/BT partnership starts in time for the 2019/20 Premier League football season. Other sports that Sky TV customers will get with BT Sport include Premiership Rugby, Moto GP, WTA tennis and world boxing. Sky will provide BT Sport to its customers directly as part of a bundle or on a standalone basis and across all platforms, including Sky Go.

As previously announced in the UK, BT will act as a sales and billing agent and sell Now TV on Sky’s behalf, offering BT TV customers in the UK access to Now TV’s most popular content including Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Sky Living, all Sky Sports channels and Sky Cinema. The partnership also allows BT TV customers to record Now TV content.