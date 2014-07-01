McCannBlue launches first NCAD intern scheme

Creative agency McCannBlue and the National College of Art and Design (NCAD) are launching their inaugural annual internship programme. Open to students in their pre-final year studying at NCAD, the year-long paid position will provide the successful student with hands-on creative and digital experience in a working ad agency environment.

The winner will work on global and national brands, with the support of McCannBlue mentors – some of whom the applicants met on a recent onsite briefing session (pictured). Graham Stewart, creative director at McCannBlue, said the intern programme will help live out the agency’s ethos of ‘Create Change’ by investing in tomorrow’s creative leaders.

Prof Alex Milton, head of NCAD’s school of design, said he was delighted with the partnership. McCannBlue is a wholly locally-owned, affiliate agency of McCannWorldGroup. Clients include Microsoft, Kerry, DCC, Ulster Bank, MasterCard, dublin.ie, Hunky Dorys, Safefood, Becks, Nestlé Cereals, Deep RiverRock, Purina, and Medecins Sans Frontières.

McCannBlue is located at the Malting Tower on Dublin’s Grand Canal Quay. NCAD offers the widest range of art and design degrees in the Republic at undergraduate and postgraduate level and is the country’s only third level institution specialising in art and design. NCAD has over 1,100 full-time students and a further 450 students in part-time classes.