Shopper group Visualise rebrands as V360°

The Visualise Group shopper marketing agency has rebranded as V360°. The new company has been formed by combining Engage’s insight and strategic services with Visualise’s creative design to provide integrated shopper solutions. V360° will work across shopper marketing, sales, category development, shopper experience and trends.

Clients include PepsiCo, Kerry Foods, Unilever, Molson Coors, Freshways Food, Flahavan’s, Glanbia, 2 Sisters Food Group, Bord Bia and Pladis. V360° is headed up by Visualise chairman Ciaran FitzGerald (pictured), the former Ireland and Lions rugby captain. The agency’s joint managing directors are Eoghan Phelan and Stephen Rust.

The remainder of the management team comprises Robert Flavin, strategic planning director and Seamus Doogue, client services director. The group’s shopper media and digital signage offering now sit under a new agency called VMedia. First launched in 2003, the Bray-based group employs 21 people.