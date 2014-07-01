Dentsu Aegis buys B2B market research group

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) has acquired B2B International, the world’s leading specialist business-to-business (B2B) market research company, for an undisclosed sum. B2B International will become part of Gyro, the full-service global agency dedicated exclusively to B2B marketing. DAN’s Irish boss Liam McDonnell said Gyro plans to open a Dublin office.

Headquartered in the UK, with offices across Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific, B2B International provides market research solutions for clients, which include 600 of the world’s largest blue-chip companies, not least Stanley Black & Decker, Basf, E.ON and Bridgestone. It has conducted over 3,000 B2B research projects.

The addition of B2B International extends Gyro’s offering to clients such as HP, Vodafone, Danone, eBay and Google. The agency, which launched in 1981 and was acquired by Dentsu Aegis Network in 2016, has 17 offices worldwide with its HQ in New York. DAN employs 225 people in its Irish operations, which include Carat, Vizeum, iProspect and Isobar.

DAN’s international group also comprises Posterscope, the OOH specialist which owns PML.

Pictured are Nick Hague, chairman, B2B International and Kate Howe, CEO, Gyro