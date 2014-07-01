Top names proposed for Ultimate Marketer award

Every year, since 1993, there’s only been one winner. But now Marketing.ie is looking for Ireland’s top marketer over the last 25 years. To help celebrate the silver jubilee of Marketer of the Year™ readers are invited to name the person who they believe – through the use of strategy, innovation, and impactful communications – has achieved outstanding success.

Already, some top marketers have been nominated for this highly coveted industry award.

We’re looking for someone…

– Who is a career marketer with a proven track record. Their accomplishments could embrace several brands.

– Who has through exceptional strategic direction, innovation, and impactful communications, achieved outstanding brand and business success.

– Who has contributed to the marketing industry.

– Who has led, motivated and inspired teams.

The person’s accomplishments could well embrace several brands. It might be you, or you might be working with that person now. It could be a previous leader who particularly inspired you. We don’t need a long submission, but we would love you to outline in a few paragraphs why you are recommending them for the judges’ consideration.

The closing date for nominations is 5pm on Wednesday, September 26.

To nominate Ireland’s Ultimate Marketer, just click on…

https://marketing.ie/about-us/marketer-of-the-year-awards/