Sure runs real-time ads at Dublin-Tyrone final

Sure GAA real-time stats appear live in this year’s GAA Championship ads across TV, digital out-of-home and social media. With the 2018 GAA season drawing to a close with Dublin taking on Tyrone at Croke Park in the football final this Sunday, Unilever’s Sure and its media agency Mindshare has again delivered live match stats throughout the summer’s fixtures.

Now in its third year as GAA partner, the Sure ads spotlights live stats from the GAA All-Ireland senior hurling and football championship matches during half time and full time commercial breaks on RTE, live full-time stats on Snapchat and Facebook, and digital out-of-home formats in commuter and retail spaces, giving GAA fans ‘live’ stats on the game.

The campaign was brought to life by Dublin footballer Ciaran Kilkenny and Wexford hurler Lee Chin, who were Sure’s brand ambassadors. Mindshare and RTÉ created 10-second TV swipes with key stats for first half and full-time action across the season, including the epic All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Galway last Sunday.

As well as live TV broadcasts, real-time stats are shown on digital outdoor formats using Kinetic’s new DOOH platform, Kinetic Rush. The ads target commuters and match goers as they travel to and from Croke Park for games, as well as a wider audience across Dublin city centre and shopping centres nationwide on match days and for two days after.